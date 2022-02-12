Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the January 15th total of 372,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,987. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in healthcare, education, industrials, and housing sectors. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
