Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Down 76.5% in January

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 76.5% from the January 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $65,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPT stock remained flat at $$4.02 on Friday. 287,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,942. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

