Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on PXS. Noble Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec reiterated a buy rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXS opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Pyxis Tankers has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $4.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.57.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

