Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Issued By KeyCorp

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Masco stock opened at $57.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Masco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $457,053.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,650,273 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

