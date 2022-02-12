Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Snap-on Incorporated Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

NYSE:SNA opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $187.05 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.10.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.84 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Snap-on during the third quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

