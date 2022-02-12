Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Reduced by Analyst

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.15). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $81.93 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $66.29 and a 52-week high of $117.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPMC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after buying an additional 681,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after buying an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth approximately $43,694,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 44.6% in the second quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,321,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,223,000 after buying an additional 407,611 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $84,192.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

