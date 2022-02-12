Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.14.

THC opened at $81.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $859,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,938 shares of company stock worth $6,535,403. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

