Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co Decreased by Truist Financial (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Co (NASDAQ:WTW) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.30. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $284.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $221.19 on Thursday. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $199.78 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

