Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Chegg, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chegg in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chegg from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Chegg from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Chegg stock opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.64. Chegg has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of -512.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $207.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.20 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Chegg by 2.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Chegg by 14.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 7.9% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

