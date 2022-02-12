Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Energizer Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energizer in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Energizer’s FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. Energizer has a 1-year low of $33.70 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Energizer by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,155,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer in the 4th quarter valued at $1,076,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,029,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.69%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

