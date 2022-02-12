Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Issued By William Blair

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.78.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $121.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.02.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total value of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

