Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for DHT in a report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

NYSE DHT opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.13 million, a P/E ratio of -284.00 and a beta of -0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 10.4% during the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DHT by 19.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 23.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 5.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

