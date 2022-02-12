Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.54.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE:ARMK opened at $36.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.36. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -125.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aramark by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,624,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,746,000 after purchasing an additional 312,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,183,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aramark by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,797,000 after purchasing an additional 334,996 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

