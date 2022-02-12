Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Kilroy Realty Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRC)

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kilroy Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.46). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 65.77% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.63.

KRC opened at $67.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.04 and its 200-day moving average is $67.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $57.35 and a twelve month high of $74.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

