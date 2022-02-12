Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 1,666 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 49.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 20.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth $165,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 16.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

AOS opened at $71.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $57.81 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.17.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other A. O. Smith news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 4,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $350,567.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,926 shares of company stock worth $8,844,592 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

