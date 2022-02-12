Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $286,000 Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of Westamerica Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WABC opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.19 and a 200-day moving average of $56.83. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $53.24 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WABC. Zacks Investment Research raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

