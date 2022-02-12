Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $278,000 in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 992,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,475,000 after purchasing an additional 23,173 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Integer by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 38,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,748,000 after purchasing an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Integer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Integer by 5.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of ITGR opened at $81.56 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.19.

Separately, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other Integer news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of Integer stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.