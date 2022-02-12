Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 703.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Altice USA by 26.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, for a total transaction of $150,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $421,075. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.80 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.08.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

