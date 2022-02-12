Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,967 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.