Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Quantum’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Quantum stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.54. Quantum has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Quantum will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in Quantum by 4.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Quantum by 30.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quantum by 115.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Quantum by 24.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

