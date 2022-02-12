Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.79 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $16.79 million and $40,174.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,206.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.06916625 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.98 or 0.00298489 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $328.30 or 0.00777849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00013864 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010066 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00076604 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.41 or 0.00406121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00222745 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,941,832 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.