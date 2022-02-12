Quark Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $49,091.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006685 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,072,928 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

