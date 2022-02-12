Quark Trading 1% Lower This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $36,836.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quark has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007551 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 278,066,300 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

