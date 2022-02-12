Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.26

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$30.26 and traded as high as C$31.29. Quebecor shares last traded at C$30.92, with a volume of 432,409 shares traded.

QBR.B has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Quebecor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 13.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 480.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

