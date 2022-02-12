Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $131.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.18.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 49,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $254,991.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 107,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,552 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $540,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 84,400 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

