Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

QRHC opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 107,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.18 per share, with a total value of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 in the last ninety days. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Resource during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $92,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

