Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.
Shares of QDEL stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $232.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02.
Quidel Company Profile
Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.
