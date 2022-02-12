Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quidel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Get Quidel alerts:

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $96.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of -0.26. Quidel has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $232.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.02.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.