QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Receives Hold Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $27.00.

QNST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $624.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 0.73. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $25.26.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $125.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. QuinStreet’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 53,543 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $818,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,471 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $127,305.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 8.1% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

