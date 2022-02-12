RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $23.48

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $22.22. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 638 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,295 shares of company stock worth $435,689. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

