Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MAU opened at C$0.69 on Friday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$0.58 and a one year high of C$1.02. The company has a market cap of C$72.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.67.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.02. Equities analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

