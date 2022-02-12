Raymond James Cuts Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target to $66.00

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $138.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 97.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,464,000 after buying an additional 1,011,239 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after buying an additional 553,118 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,856,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,677,000 after buying an additional 96,188 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,479,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,466,000 after buying an additional 138,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

