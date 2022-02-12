Raymond James Lowers Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target to C$25.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 57.63% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE PIF opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.39. The company has a market cap of C$308.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.08. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.60.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

