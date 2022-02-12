RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $178.91, but opened at $188.34. RBC Bearings shares last traded at $188.34, with a volume of 5 shares trading hands.
The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $266.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.20.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.36.
About RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL)
RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.
