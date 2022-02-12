Realio Network (RIO) Hits Market Cap of $2.78 Million

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and approximately $474,566.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,924.41 or 0.06838052 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,647.79 or 0.99721798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00047591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00049570 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official website is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

