RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 18.15%. RealNetworks updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 262,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.45. RealNetworks has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $6.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNWK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 152,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 171,801.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 94,491 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealNetworks by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 97,119 shares during the period. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

