Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 422,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Equitrans Midstream accounts for approximately 1.9% of Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Equitrans Midstream worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 444.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $7.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.07. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $11.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. US Capital Advisors lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

