Redd Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the dollar. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,246.29 or 0.99880513 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00065491 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00021211 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00020332 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.75 or 0.00375316 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

