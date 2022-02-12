Refinable (FINE) Price Down 11.2% Over Last 7 Days

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $669,131.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000324 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

