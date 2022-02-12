Ren (REN) Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Ren has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Ren coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ren has a market capitalization of $351.02 million and approximately $31.81 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00037808 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00104519 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,564,051 coins. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Ren Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

