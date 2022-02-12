Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $14.18 Million in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 32,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,177,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 10.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 11.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 649,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $555.57.

POOL stock opened at $446.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $513.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $305.47 and a 52-week high of $582.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total value of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

