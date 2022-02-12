Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Shares in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 111,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,191,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $120.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.03 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day moving average is $124.67.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FRT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

