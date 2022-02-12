Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,772 Shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 320,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,772 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $13,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,693,000 after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TCBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $51.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK).

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.