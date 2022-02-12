Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 302,800 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 48.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $12,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSTO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 181.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,310.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.03. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

In other news, Director Robert M. Tarola bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.23 per share, with a total value of $42,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $47,064.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

