Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 38,500 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 22,122 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 509.3% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 18,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,497,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $152.20 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $91.46 and a one year high of $249.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.65 and a 200-day moving average of $190.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $416,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,817 shares of company stock valued at $16,030,776. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

