Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 80,000 Shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,333,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Star Group were worth $13,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Star Group by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Star Group by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Star Group by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 73,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Star Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:SGU opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Star Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $236.55 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.31%.

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

