Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 612,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in G. Willi-Food International were worth $12,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in G. Willi-Food International in the second quarter worth $2,541,000. Institutional investors own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Get G. Willi-Food International alerts:

Shares of WILC stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $974.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $20.79. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. has a twelve month low of $17.41 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 12.48%.

About G. Willi-Food International

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC).

Receive News & Ratings for G. Willi-Food International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G. Willi-Food International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.