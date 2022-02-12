ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) Short Interest Up 983.3% in January

ReNeuron Group plc (OTCMKTS:RNUGF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 983.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Shares of RNUGF stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. ReNeuron Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ReNeuron Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ReNeuron Group plc develops and sells cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.

