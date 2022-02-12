Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,592,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 183,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Renewable Energy Group worth $130,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,273 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 50,186.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,126,000 after buying an additional 802,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the second quarter worth $13,357,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after buying an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGI shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.32.

Shares of REGI opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $114.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.23.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

