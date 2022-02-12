Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Republic Services also updated its FY22 guidance to $4.58 to $4.65 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.18. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Republic Services’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.