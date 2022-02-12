Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS.

Shares of RSG stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

