Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58 to $4.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.63. Republic Services also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.580-$4.650 EPS.
Shares of RSG stock traded down $5.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.52. Republic Services has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $151.00 to $139.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.
